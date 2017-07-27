  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Xiaomi speaker news

Xiaomi just launched its own Echo-like 'Mi AI' smart speaker

|
Xiaomi Xiaomi just launched its own Echo-like 'Mi AI' smart speaker
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands

- It has a personal assistant

- But it's hard to get ahold of

Xiaomi just launched a smart speaker.

Called the Mi AI Speaker, the speaker features a six-microphone array and is meant to double as a hub for Xiaomi's smart home devices, which includes things like vacuum cleaners and lamps. The speaker will work like any other smart speaker, including ones from Amazon, Apple, and Google. It'll control connected products and has its own personal assistant that'll relay weather, traffic data, etc.

But there's a few caveats with this device: one, it's only launching in China in August, and two, it's only available a through a beta program, and three, the beta is limited to 1,000 people at first. Xiaomi will use these test subjects and their input to improve its voice controls. So, don't expect to get your hands on one any time soon. However, if it should come to the US or UK, it'll probably be pretty cheap.

The Mi AI Speaker costs 299 yuan, which converts to $45 or £35. For comparison, the Google Home costs $129, while the Amazon Echo costs $179.99. Speaking of Echo, Xiaomi's speaker certainly looms similar to Amazon's speaker; it's a tall, white device with a blue light ring. 

PopularIn Speakers
What is Alexa Cast and how does it work?
Apple HomePods will soon be able to call you (maybe)
Polk's Audio Assist smart speaker is now available, powered by Google Assistant
Ruark Audio MRx review: Classy design with a sound to match
Sonos Beam soundbar with built-in Alexa is now available to buy
Best Amazon US Prime Day 2018 deals: Phones, laptops, smart home devices, and more
Comments