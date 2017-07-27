Xiaomi just launched its own Echo-like 'Mi AI' smart speaker

Xiaomi just launched a smart speaker.

Called the Mi AI Speaker, the speaker features a six-microphone array and is meant to double as a hub for Xiaomi's smart home devices, which includes things like vacuum cleaners and lamps. The speaker will work like any other smart speaker, including ones from Amazon, Apple, and Google. It'll control connected products and has its own personal assistant that'll relay weather, traffic data, etc.

But there's a few caveats with this device: one, it's only launching in China in August, and two, it's only available a through a beta program, and three, the beta is limited to 1,000 people at first. Xiaomi will use these test subjects and their input to improve its voice controls. So, don't expect to get your hands on one any time soon. However, if it should come to the US or UK, it'll probably be pretty cheap.

The Mi AI Speaker costs 299 yuan, which converts to $45 or £35. For comparison, the Google Home costs $129, while the Amazon Echo costs $179.99. Speaking of Echo, Xiaomi's speaker certainly looms similar to Amazon's speaker; it's a tall, white device with a blue light ring.