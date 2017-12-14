Axiim Link HD includes the first wireless audio transmitter for Xbox

Want to make your 4K gaming experience even more immersive?

AV brand Axiim has just announced its Link HD speaker system for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. It includes a magnetic transmitter that'll provide you with 7.1 wireless audio channels and uncompressed transmission to wireless speakers. In other words, it gets rid of messy speaker wires, and it's the first multi-channel product for Xbox.

In October 2017, Microsoft Xbox became a member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WISA), making it the first gaming brand to join the trade group, which consists of audio and electronics manufacturers, including Bang and Olufsen, Gibson, Harman Kardon, and LG. By joining, Xbox can partner up with other WISA members.

The purpose? To provide support for more high-end wireless hardware, which will result in WISA-certified, wireless, surround sound speakers for Xbox. WISA's 7.1 channel audio standard operates in the 5.2-5.8 GHz radio frequency spectrum. It also offers a one-touch setup through what is basically a premium audio Wi-Fi network.

Axiim's new offering is WISA-certified and works with all WISA compliant brands and speakers. Plus, since it is magnetic, it can attach to the back of your TV and keep your entertainment center looking clutter-free. There's no word yet on pricing, but Axiim will be showing this off at CES 2018 in January. We'll be there for a hands-on.

Check out our guide to see what else will be at CES.