Axiim Link HD includes the first wireless audio transmitter for Xbox
- There's no word yet on pricing
Want to make your 4K gaming experience even more immersive?
AV brand Axiim has just announced its Link HD speaker system for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. It includes a magnetic transmitter that'll provide you with 7.1 wireless audio channels and uncompressed transmission to wireless speakers. In other words, it gets rid of messy speaker wires, and it's the first multi-channel product for Xbox.
In October 2017, Microsoft Xbox became a member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WISA), making it the first gaming brand to join the trade group, which consists of audio and electronics manufacturers, including Bang and Olufsen, Gibson, Harman Kardon, and LG. By joining, Xbox can partner up with other WISA members.
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- Nintendo Game Boy Heat Change Mug brings back gaming memories
The purpose? To provide support for more high-end wireless hardware, which will result in WISA-certified, wireless, surround sound speakers for Xbox. WISA's 7.1 channel audio standard operates in the 5.2-5.8 GHz radio frequency spectrum. It also offers a one-touch setup through what is basically a premium audio Wi-Fi network.
Axiim's new offering is WISA-certified and works with all WISA compliant brands and speakers. Plus, since it is magnetic, it can attach to the back of your TV and keep your entertainment center looking clutter-free. There's no word yet on pricing, but Axiim will be showing this off at CES 2018 in January. We'll be there for a hands-on.
- Axiim Link HD includes the first wireless audio transmitter for Xbox
- Get up to £121 off Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers in time for Christmas
- Christmas Gift Guide: Speakers for those Xmas tunes
- Incredible Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 deals slash £50 off speakers
- Google Home Max is now available to buy in the US, but you'll have to join a waiting list
- Sonos Sub review: All about that bass
- Best speakers 2017: Best wireless and Bluetooth speakers for your tunes
- Best turntables to help you join the vinyl revival
- Sonos PlayBar review: An excellent wireless multi-room and TV speaker solution
- Boom! Save £120 on Ultimate Ears wireless Megaboom speaker in Black Friday deals
Comments