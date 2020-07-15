Warner releases 3D Classical Collection in Dolby Atmos

Warner Classic has added to the growing collection of music available in Dolby Atmos.

The 3D Classical Collection comprises 35 tracks recorded by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir at Abbey Road Studios. It is available exclusively on Amazon Music at present, one of the few streaming services to so far embrace Atmos.

There are works by Beethhoven, Mozart, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky, alongside 22 other composers, all mixed to present a full, extended surround experience.

"Our aim has been to ensure that each track has the edge of live performance," said conductor Ben Gernon. Dolby Atmos enabled him "to create the electrifying sensation of living inside the music".

Unfortunately, there are few ways to enjoy music mixed in Dolby Atmos at present. As Inside CI states, the only easy way is through an Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, which has the same Alexa functionality of other Echo devices, but also carries five internal speakers.

That still won't give you the whole Atmos experience, but it does present multichannel audio.

Sonos recently confirmed that its Sonos Arc soundbar, which includes upfiring Dolby Atmos speaker units, will become compatible with streamed Atmos audio tracks at some point in the future.

Surely other manufacturers will follow.