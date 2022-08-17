(Pocket-lint) - Ultimate Ears has announced the Wonderboom 3 ultra-portable speaker, featuring 360-degree sound and an IP67 water and dust resistance so you can take it anywhere you want.

The Wonderboom 3 succeeds the excellent Wonderboom 2 and it features a very similar design, with the signature large volume buttons on the material front and a loop for carrying it around.

-

The Wonderboom 3 is now made from 31 per cent post consumer plastic though, and it comes in four new colours comprising: Joyous Bright, Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, and Active Black.

You'll also find a longer Bluetooth range of 40-metres, along with a bigger battery promise of 14 hours and two Wonderboom 3 speakers can be paired together for bigger sound. Tapping once will allow you to double up the speakers, while a second press will offer stereo sound, with left and right channels.

Along with the announcement of the Wonderboom 3, Ultimate Ears has also announced a white colourway of its Hyperboom speaker. The Hyperboom speaker is the largest in the company's lineup and it offers an IPX4 water and dust resistance, 24 hour battery life and four input sources - two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary and one optical audio.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 will be available from 31 August and cost £89 in the UK. The Hyperboom White will be available for £409 in the UK from 9 September.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.