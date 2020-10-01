(Pocket-lint) - Ultimate Ears' biggest speaker to date, Hyperboom, is finally coming to UK shores following its initial release in the USA. The party speaker, which breaks the mould of the company's typical smaller-scale portable devices, will be priced £359.

Just because it's larger scale - and we're talking 36.4cm tall and 19cm across its diamond-shape diameter - doesn't mean it's not portable. Plug it in at the wall and leave it to play, or the on-board battery means no need for a socket - with up to 24-hours playback (three hours if at full volume) - while the IPX4 water-resistance means no fear of using it outdoors or inside.

We've always loved Ultimate Ears' products for how capable they are at handling audio. The Hyperboom, as the name suggests, steps things up a notch over the Megaboom 3. The newer, larger device brings together two 4.5in woofers, two 1in tweeters, and two passive radiators to wollop out the bass - which, at 45Hz to 20kHz capable, means there'll be no lack of low-end or dynamic output.

If you own other current Ultimate Ears speaker products it's also possible to pair them in the app for a multi-room or stereo experience (Ultimate Ears calls this Party Up), while dual Bluetooth connection means two devices can be connected so the music streams never stop - even when handing over from one device to another.

We're glad the Hyperboom has finally made its way to the UK market. It fills a gap in Ultimate Ears' line-up that we'd been hoping to see filled, challenging the likes of the Sonos Move.

Writing by Mike Lowe.