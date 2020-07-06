As part of Amazon's summer sale - replacing the usual Prime Day for 2020 - Ultimate Ears has discounted one of its most popular Bluetooth speakers: the Ultimate Ears Boom 3.

With a price usually hovering around the £95 mark, today's discount sees the Boom 3 dropped almost £20 in price, and puts it at almost half of its original £130 full retail price.

You can check out the offer here to snag the Boom 3 at its lowest ever price.

squirrel_widget_148748

Boom 3 is a 360-degree speaker, meaning sound is pumped out towards you regardless of which side of the speaker your facing, and features music controls built right into the speaker itself for easing skipping and pausing of your tracks.

Ultimate Ears has wrapped its speaker in an attractive fabric, that's also durable. What's more, it's waterproof and dust resistant up to IP67 certification, which essentially means you can submerge it in water and it'll be okay. It's also design to float when it's knocked into water.

Perfect for your outdoor pool parties on holiday, or just listening to music while it inevitable drizzles during a planned British barbecue.

It's portable, durable, loud and versatile, and it's on offer. If you're in the market for a wireless speaker for outdoors, this is a great deal for a popular speaker.