UE Hyperboom designed to shake, shake, shake the room

Ultimate Ears has gone all out with its latest "portable" Bluetooth speaker, it has created a monster designed for parties with six times the bass levels of its already impressive Megaboom 3.

The UE Hyperboom is a modest 360-degree Bluetooth speaker in the same way the Empire State Building is a semi-detached bungalow in the Cotswolds. It comes with two 4.5-inch woofers, two 1-inch tweeters and two 3.5-inch passive radiators.

It is IPX4 rated and has a rechargeable battery inside that is capable of running for up to 24-hours between charges.

Bluetooth is on board, naturally, but with two sources able to connect at once - switchable at the touch of a button. There are also 3.5mm auxiliary and an optical audio inputs for non-wireless sources.

The Hyperboom is capable of automatically adjusting the sound signature depending on your location - say, the garden - through its adaptive EQ mode. And, you can even charge your phone from the speaker's USB port.

"We’re taking our signature Ultimate Ears sound and making it bigger and louder than ever to get whole rooms of people on their feet dancing," said UE's head of product management, Mindy Fournier

"Starting with beautifully rich sound, thumping bass and phenomenal dynamic range at any level, we added party-ready features like easy music sharing, adaptive EQ and up to 24 hours of battery life so you can rock any party, in any room."

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom will be available from early March priced at $399.99. We're still awaiting the UK and Central European prices.

