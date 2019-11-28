UE Wonderboom down to £39 in Black Friday deal

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers you'll find - and it has been given a discount in the Black Friday sales.

The UE Wonderboom is now available for £39.99 on Amazon, which is a great price, considering the average selling price for the first-gen Wonderboom speaker is over £50.

The UE Wonderboom is one of our favourite speakers. It's compact enough to take on your travels, but with enough power to make a decent job of providing you with music - and it's not lacking in bass. It also projects its audio 360 degrees, so you can place it anywhere to enjoy the music.

It's an ideal speaker for camping or hiking trips, it's great bedsides the pool thanks to its waterproofing and bash-proof build and if you want better sound from it, you can stereo pair it with another Wonderboom speaker.

As well as being waterproof this speaker also floats, so if you are using it at the pool, it doesn't matter if someone accidentally, or deliberately, throws it in.

The battery lasts for 10 hours and it's available in a range of bright colours, although it's only the black version that's on offer in today's deal.

