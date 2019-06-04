  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Ultimate Ears speaker news

Updated Wonderboom 2 adds stereo pairing and outdoor listening mode

|
Ultimate Ears Updated Wonderboom 2 adds stereo pairing and outdoor listening mode
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is one of our favourite speakers; it's compact, has performance that belies its size and it's simple - and now there's an updated version.

The succinctly-named Wonderboom 2 keeps a lot of the original about it, with a similar compact form factor, waterproofed to IP67 levels, and available in a range of colours. 

It also keeps the simple approach: it's not a smart speaker or anything else, it is just a compact Bluetooth speaker designed to be used anywhere.

Like the previous version, the Wonderboom 2 can be paired with another Wonderboom and here's where one of the new skills comes it - it now offers stereo pairing, so you can get greater differentiation between left and right channels for more immersive and nuanced audio. 

The stereo pairing is only available on two Wonderboom 2 devices (it's not supported on the original because it has a different chipset) acting in a pair. 

Elsewhere, Ultimate Ears has made an addition to reflect how Wonderbooms are being used. There's now a button on the bottom of the speaker that will let you switch to an outdoor mode.

This mode adapts the sound for outdoor listening, cutting the bass and boosting the treble to push those parts of the audio that you can actually hear outdoors. That makes the music sound a little shrill compared to the more rounded bassy sound - but it's designed to cut through outdoor noise better. 

The new speaker will be available immediately and is priced at £89.99 - which was the RRP for the original. If you're looking for a bargain, however, the original Wonderboom can be snapped up for nearly half that price.

squirrel_widget_140635

PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's streaming tech explained
Ikea x Sonos Symfonisk speaker range to include a sound remote and Tradfri app support
Updated Wonderboom 2 adds stereo pairing and outdoor listening mode
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 review: Stereo pairing sounds even sweeter
Best cheap speaker deals May 2019: Save on B&O, Google, Sony, Apple, Sonos and Ultimate Ears and more
Vizio enters UK market with a boom, SB362An 2.1 soundbar first to arrive