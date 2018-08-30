UE Megaboom 3 and Boom 3 speakers redesigned, refined and more affordable than ever

Ultimate Ears has introduced two new speakers at IFA 2018 in the form of the UE Megaboom 3 and the smaller UE Boom 3. The two speakers come with the same internals as their predecessors for 360-degree sound, but they offer a refreshed design and cheaper price tags.

Both the UE Megaboom 3 and the Boom 3 have the same new design. They both feature a new two-tone fabric, a new interface on the top, a repositioned Micro-USB charging port and a built-in port for the Ultimate Ears Power Up charging dock underneath.

The new interface on the top has what the company is calling a "Magic Button" which allows users to play, pause and skip tricks directly on the speaker without their phone.

Users will also be able to long press the Magic Button for access Apple Music playlists or Deezer playlists when their Megaboom 3 or Boom 3 is connected to an iOS or Android device, respectively. More music services will come in the future.

The UE Megaboom 3 and the Boom 3 are both IP67 water and dust resistant, they will both float and they both also offer an improved Bluetooth range of 45-metres.

The UE Megaboom 3 and Boom 3 will be available from 3 September from John Lewis exclusively, and from 14 October in all major retailers. They will both come in four dual-toned colours comprising Night, Sunset, Lagoon and Ultraviolet.

The UE Megaboom will cost £169.99, the UE Boom 3 will cost £129.99 and the Power Up charging dock will be available separately for £34.99.