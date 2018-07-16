While the Amazon Echo gives you all the convenience of Alexa, it's not the best sounding speaker out there. If you want better sound quality then Ultimate Ears has the solution - the UE Megablast.

Taking the rugged and waterproof design of the Megaboom and adding Alexa into the mix, this is a smarter Bluetooth speaker that's fully connected. Normally selling for around £219, Amazon Prime Day has brought the price down to £129.99 - a huge saving of £90!

The UE Megablast is a battery-powered Bluetooth and smart speaker, so you can move it anywhere you like around the home without needing to be plugged in. For those wanting to have it permanently powered, there's a base it can sit on to enable that (sold separately). Offering Alexa means you get all the fun of voice control, asking it to play Spotify music, or turn on your lights, or just general trivia. When not connected to Wi-Fi it's still an excellent Bluetooth speaker.

The UE Megablast is hugely loud and the sound quality is great, giving you room-filling or garde-filling sound, with plenty of bass. It's available in a range of colours, but to get it at this price, you'll have to hurry - the sale ends at midnight on 17 July.