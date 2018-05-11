UE Megaboom McLaren Edition is the ultimate speaker for F1 fans

Ultimate Ears and McLaren have teamed to bring you two UE Megaboom McLaren Edition Bluetooth speakers.

Available in a limited run, the speakers are inspired by the liveries of two classic McLaren F1 cars.

There is the Megaboom McLaren MCL33 Edition with a blue and orange colour theme to ape the original McLaren Papaya Orange team colours at its debut in Formula One. And the Megaboom McLaren MP4/4 Edition is red and white to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the most successful cars in F1. It won 15 out of 16 Grands Prix in 1988.

1/3 Ultimate Ears

Each Megaboom speaker has a 30 metre Bluetooth range and up to 20 hours battery life on a single charge.

You can wirelessly connect up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers together via a dedicated app for iOS and Android - specifically, the UE Boom, Boom 2 and Megaboom variants.

The Megaboom is IPX7 rated, which means it can be submerged in water down to 1-metre for up to 30 minutes. And it features two 2-inch drivers and two 4-inch passive radiators for up to 90dBA of sound.

Both McLaren edition models are available now, priced at £219 each. They are stocked at John Lewis in the UK.

This is not the first time Ultimate Ears has teamed with an F1 team; it produced a special edition Red Bull Racing UE Boom in 2014. However, that particular model was never made available to consumers. It was only given away to Red Bull's guests at race days that year.