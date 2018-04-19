Ultimate Ears confirms updates for Blast and Megablast speakers, with greater control for Spotify

Ultimate Ears has announced a raft of updates coming soon for the Blast and Megablast Bluetooth wireless speakers, with a particular focus being given to Spotify.

The updates, which for now are only pegged as coming soon - release information will be announced as soon as possible - will introduce voice control for Spotify playback by way of Amazon Alexa, which is already built into both UE speakers.

Alexa can already playback music from Amazon Music, Deezer and TuneIn among other services, but the new update will allow users to ask commands such as "Alexa, play my Discover Weekly" and it will play the playlist from Spotify.

The update will also bring with it Spotify Connect, so instead of connecting to the Blast or Megablast via Bluetooth, you can stream music straight to them from the available devices list within the Spotify app.

This feature will only be available for Spotify Premium subscribers and you will need to be connected to Wi-Fi for it to work. However it will mean the speaker will stream the music from the internet, rather than your phone, saving battery life and allowing you to call and text without interrupting the music.

Following the update, you will also be able to group up to eight Blast or Megablast speakers together, either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Connecting via Wi-Fi will allow for a greater range between speakers, ideal for a multi-room setup.

UE has however released an update to the companion app, which is available to take advantage of now. You can now use the app to control the volume of the connected speaker and you can check the battery status in one of two ways: either looking within the app, or simultaneously pressing the volume up and down buttons on the speaker.

From May, UE will introduce a custom equaliser setting, so you can play around with bass and treble frequencies to your heart's content.