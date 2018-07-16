  1. Home
Double Wonderboom discount brings you double the fun for £79

The UE Wonderboom is a great little Bluetooth speaker, ideal for throwing in a bag and taking everywhere. Amazon's Prime Day sales have thrown up a great discount on a pair of these mighty little speakers. 

The UE Wonderboom pair would normally retail for £169, but thanks to Prime Day, that's down to £79, which is a steal. 

The Wonderboom is a compact Bluetooth speaker, with way more bang for the buck than many larger speakers. It's waterproof, shockproof and built for a rough life. Getting two means they can by synchronously paired (but not stereo paired) to give you a wider spead for your music.

Perfect for travel, perfect for the bathroom or by the pool, the UE Wonderboom is one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. It's only likely to be discounted for 36 hours, however, so snap one up today.

