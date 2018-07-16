Amazon is going all-out with its Prime Day sales, where the online retailer is discounting loads of tech in 1-day sales for Amazon Prime members.

There's a big chunk of money being taken off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker, slashing the price from £150 down to £99. That's a bargain on a serious Bluetooth speaker.

The Megaboom is a fantastic wireless speaker, offering a huge sound with some serious bass weight. It's water resistant, offers great room-filling sound and can be paired up with another Megaboom for a stereo sound and an even bigger noise!

Ultimate Ears has also recently added Alexa capabilities to the Megaboom speaker, meaning you can call upon all of Alexa's skills and functions by holding and pressing the Bluetooth pair button. The update has essentially turned what was already a great speaker into a virtually essential one, as it offers much better sound quality than Amazon's own range of Echo speakers.

This deal doesn't last forever, so if you want a top-quality wireless Bluetooth speaker for a wallet-friendly price, snap one up now.