Amazon might not be officially starting its Black Friday sales until 22 November, but it is already rolling out the deals - dropping the price of the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker down to £59.99. With a recommended retail price of £119, that's a big saving.

The Ultimate Ears Boom family of speakers are amongst our favourite Bluetooth speakers. The Boom 2 offers great 360 degree sound, it's waterproof and solidly built, meaning you can be a little rough with it without the worry that you're going to break it.

With a playback time of around 15 hours, it can also be paired with another Boom speakers to - up to 150 - perfect for parties, although you're unlikely to have 150 speakers to hand.

The thing that really marks the Boom 2 aside from some Bluetooth speakers is just how good it sounds. With plenty of bass, it's the perfect speaker for life on the move, be that camping, at the beach or just around the home.

Amazon has also slashed the prices on a couple of other Ultimate Ears speakers, including the Megablast - which offers Alexa voice control on UE's most powerful speaker - now only £99 (saving up to £69 depending on the model you pick) and the Ultimate Ears Blast has also been discounted, offering Alexa and that bassy sound in a more compact package, now just £69.99.

