Get up to £121 off Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers in time for Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner and if you've still yet to finish, or perhaps even start your Christmas shopping, allow us to highlight a couple of particularly good deals.
Amazon has knocked almost £100 off an Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker, reducing the obsidian version to just £79 here in the UK. That's a staggering 54 per cent off a product we gave a "recommended" badge to in our in-depth review.
Or, if you want more sound, more bass and just more everything, you can get the Ultimate Ears Megaboom in Obsidian at a discount price of £129 too, a mammoth saving of £121.
Both speakers are waterproof and shockproof, so can take a bashing and are therefore an ideal accompaniment for a festival. They project sound through 360-degrees so can happily be the main music system in a room.
You can also connect them to up to other UE Boom 2 and Megaboom speakers to host your own music festival or soundsystem and NFC connectivity makes it a doddle to sync to multiple devices.
These are both deals of the day, so will end at the stroke of midnight, so snap them up quick!
