UE Boom goes multi-room with PartyUp feature

Ultimate Ears' range of Bluetooth speakers have always performed well, but the one thing we've always wanted to see from the Boom, Boom 2 and Megaboom is multiroom functionality. It seems UE has listened to our prayers and released a new PartyUp feature which lets you pair up to 50 speakers together.

Until now, you could only pair two speakers together to create a stereo pair but following the update you can drag and drop any speaker that has the latest firmware installed into the main area to include it in the group.

To get started you need to swipe to the PartyUp area of the companion app - which has had a bit of a makeover too - and it will scan for any Boom, Boom 2 or Megaboom speakers nearby, even if they're turned off thanks to Bluetooth Smart LTE technology. Note that the PartyUp feature doesn't support the UE Roll.

You won't be able to play different songs on different speakers, but you can instead make one song an awful lot louder.

Charlotte Johs, general manager or Ultimate Ears said of the new update: "Music connects people in extraordinary ways, now, when friends come together, they can easily connect their speakers without worrying about limitations".

"Whether you are your crew are on a rooftop without a power outlet, or 50 of your closest pals are floating down a river without a dry spot in sight, PartyUp lets the party grow within seconds".