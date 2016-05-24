Ultimate Ears UE Roll 2: Rock 'n' roll reprisal

The UE Roll, the discus-shaped rugged Bluetooth speaker, is back for round two.

The UE Roll 2 takes the same dinky shape as the original waterproof speaker, but crams in 15 per cent more sound and better wireless range to 100-feet, according to the company. All without changing the exterior design.

It comes with some jazzy design options, too, just as you can see from our hands-on pictures of the speaker which we were sent ahead of the official announcement. Don't worry, though, there are simpler colourways too.

Core to the UE Roll 2's design is a bungee cord loop, which is neatly tucked away underneath. This can be used to attach to various objects for a tight fit, plus it's rugged enough to stretch out considerably. So whether you want to loop it around a bike frame, a lamp-post or a chair leg, you can get creative.

The UE Roll 2 is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and every product comes complete with the UE Floatie - a rubber ring-like inflatable that can join the in the pool to act as the Roll 2's floating stand - which was a separate accessory for the original product. Bonus.

Available this very month, the UE Roll 2 will be priced £79. Which is less cash than the original was at launch, despite the extra sound, range and Floatie included.