Panasonic announced a couple of things at CES 2023, including its newest flagship TV - the MZ2000, but amongst the product reveals and sustainability updates was a Red-branded Technics SL-100 turntable. 

The company revealed that Technics was to be the official AV sponsor for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games and the special edition Technics SL-100 turntable will be the star of the Games for break dancers.

Break dancing will be making its debut as an Olympic sport during the 2024 Paris Games and the Red-branded Technics SL-100 turntable will be what DJs will be using to spin the tunes for the athletes that will compete for the first break dancing Olympic medals.

Red partners with a number of iconic brands and people in a bid to create products and experiences that fight AIDS. Apple has made several products with Red in the past for example, with a red iPhone and Apple Watch options, though there are a huge number of brands that have collaborated with Red.

Panasonic has worked with the organisation for a while, with Panasonic Red products sold on Amazon, but a Red Technics turntable is definitely a new one, and it is lovely. The Technics Red SL-100 turntable isn't available to buy as yet but we hope it will be.