Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GR

Technics was talk of the town at CES 2016 with the revival of the iconic SL-1200G turntable and at this year's show, the company is back with an updated model, the SL-1200GR.

It's part of a new series of Grand Class hi-fi components and like its famous sibling, features a redesigned version of its coreless direct-drive motor.

There's a single surface-facing rotor magnet once again and a 2.5kg platter to help reduce any of those unwanted vibrations that would otherwise affect the sound quality of your records during playback.

The price of the SL-1200GR hasn't been revealed just yet, but it's expected to be more affordable than the SL-1200G.

If you go ahead with a purchase of the SL-1200GR, you may want to investigate Technics' new Grand Class SU-G700 stereo amplifier to hook it up to. There's a phono stage for doing just that, as well as two analogue and two digital coaxial inputs, while the onboard DAC can comfortably handle high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/384kHz. But what peaks our interest most is the snazzy VU meters on the front for a bit of nostalgic charm.

And finally, you'll want to be able to hear your new components, and Technics has you covered with the Grand Class SB-G90 floorstanding speakers. The cabinets have been made incredibly strong to help keep resonance at bay, while the combination of a 16cm woofer and 25mm tweeter can handle frequencies from 27Hz to 100kHz. Prices for the amplifier and speakers have also yet to be announced.