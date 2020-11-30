(Pocket-lint) - If you're after better audio for your Christmas TV viewing, TCL has released a trio of soundbars in the UK that won't break the bank.

Starting at just £69, the TCL TS6100, TS6110 and TS8111 soundbars each come with HDMI-ARC for seamless connectivity to a compatible TV. They also each sport Bluetooth for wireless music playback and a few different features, as you rise up through the range.

The TCL TS8111 is the most fully featured, with Dolby Atmos decoding and dual subwoofers inside the reasonably slim enclosure. It is specified at 2.1, with angled drivers and acoustic radiators.

It will be available from January 2021, priced at £199.

The TS6100 is the cheapest of the bunch, at that £69 starting point. It is 2.0, with HDMI-CEC and is wall-mountable.

Finally, the TCL TS6110 is effectively the same as the 6100 but also comes with a separate wireless subwoofer to add deep bass to the stereo audio.

It too can be wall-mounted and has HDMI-CEC control to talk to the rest of your supporting equipment through the one remote.

The TS6110 costs £129 and is available now. You can find it, and the TS6100, at a number of retailers, including Amazon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.