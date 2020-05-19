TCL Ray-Danz soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos and unique design

TCL is furthering its expansion into our living rooms with a Dolby Atmos soundbar that looks different to the norm.

The TCL 9 Series Ray-Danz soundbar with Dolby Atmos (TS9030) will be available "globally" in the next couple of weeks (May 2020) and it's snagged an IF Design Award for its "innovative" acoustic reflector technology.

The 3.1 sound system, which comes with a separate wireless subwoofer, has a dedicated centre channel, and TCL's proprietary Ray-Danz technology that beams audio through additional rear-angled speakers to widen the soundstage.

Dolby Atmos processing is on board, but the bar doesn't seem to have upward-firing drivers to give you extra height.

Instead, uses the wider soundfield tech to more immerse you in a viewing experience.

Designed for use with 55-inch TVs and above, including the brand's own affordable 65-incher, the TCL EP658X1, the bar comes with HDMI ARC connectivity, plus Bluetooth, USB, optical and auxiliary audio connectivity.

It can provide a maximum 540W of total power.

Pricing for the TCL Ray-Danze soundbar is not yet available, but we'll update when we know more.

"TCL is to leverage its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to offer consumers superior sound quality at home. We continue to improve people’s lives through smart products and premium experiences," said company CEO, Kevin Wang.