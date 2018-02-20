Spotify smart speaker could be on the way following job listings

Spotify could soon mount a challenge to the likes of Apple, Sonos, Google and countless other speaker manufacturers, after MusicAlly (via The Guardian) spotted three adverts for an "operations manager", "senior project manager: hardware production" and "project manager: hardware production and engineering".

The operations manager advert explicitly states that Spotify is "on its way to creating its first physical products and set-up an operational organisation for manufacturing, supply chain, sales and marketing".

While none of the adverts reveal exactly what hardware products Spotify is planning, the logical assumption would be a smart speaker of some kind, given the rise in popularity of them and Spotify's presence across the speakers already available. Spotify may have decided it wants its own piece of the market, rather than just be available as a service through the speakers of other companies.

Of course, Spotify would have a serious fight on its hands to gain a decent share of the market, given the popularity of the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home, not to mention the Apple HomePod, which has only just been released. The speaker would also need to rely on a voice assistant, and unless Spotify develops its own, it would likely need to enlist the services of Alexa or Google Assistant.

However, it's not the first time we've heard Spotify is working on physical products, as in April 2017, the music streaming service was said to be working on its own version of Snapchat Spectacles. We've not seen anything since from the Swedish-based company, so these adverts could represent a continuation of that instead.

Whatever hardware Spotify is planning is pure speculation for now, but the adverts prove the company is serious about physical products, so we'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any developments.