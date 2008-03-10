Sony launches HDD "Giga Juke" music systems

Sony says its two new "Giga Juke" music systems are all about music storage made simple, without the need for a PC.

Both systems have hard disk storage and high-speed copying from their built-in CD player to the HDD, and both have radio tuners and a dock for iPod, meaning you can store all your digital tunes.

The entry-level NAS-E35HD system promises an unconfirmed "highly affordable" price-point, while the NAS-SC55PKE is a complete multi-room system with music server and wireless player unit, able to deliver music to up to five zones – wirelessly.

The Giga Jukes store, label, and organise your music in their hard disk drive using "intelligent" software. When you're ready to go on the move, they can transfer your favourite tunes directly to your portable media player, or phone, with no PC required.

The NAS-SC55PKE can stores up to 40,000 music tracks, while the NAS-E35HD stores up to 15,000 music tracks. Both systems can record music from CD, vinyl, cassette, radio and MP3 players, automatically label transferred music with metadata and both come complete with an iPod dock.

Features overview of the models, in Sony's words:

NAS-SC55PKE GIGA JUKE HDD Audio Room2Room system

Complete multi-room music system with server unit, one wireless player, one wireless station adapter and remote controls for both server and wireless player

Server unit:

- HDD 80GB (Recording format: Linear PCM, MP3)

- Up to 40,000 songs recording

- Up to 16x high speed ripping from audio CD to HDD

- Auto Title Labelling for CD and external analogue sources

- x-DJ with Radio Music Channel & Music Surfin’

- Music file import from PC (MP3, Linear PCM, ATRAC, WMA without DRM)

- Up to 50x high-speed music file transfer to WALKMAN, WALKMAN phone and other compatible devices

- Music file transfer with data compression (from Linear PCM to MP3)

- 4.3-inch colour LCD display

- Total 100W (RMS) with hig-quality two-way speakers and Resonant Bass Duct

- Radio tuner: FM(with RDS)/AM [plus DAB for UK], Timer recording to HDD

- DMPORT Adapter for iPod supplied as standard

Wireless player:

- Wireless music streaming to wireless player unit supplied

- Up to five wireless players can be used with main system

- Wooden cabinet, 20W amplification and integrated stereo speakers with Long Stroke Duct

- Internet radio

NAS-E35HD GIGA JUKE HDD Audio System

- HDD 80GB (Recording format : MP3)

- Up to 15,000 songs

- Up to 4x high speed ripping from audio CD to HDD

- Auto Title Labelling for CD

- Up to 10x high-speed music file transfer to personal music player

- Music file import from PC (MP3, WMA, AAC without DRM)

- Total power 60W (RMS), with high-quality two-way speakers

- Radio tuner: FM(with RDS)/AM [plus DAB for UK], Timer recording to HDD

- DMPORT adapter for iPod supplied as standard