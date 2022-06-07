(Pocket-lint) - Sony has expanded its wireless X-series speaker range with three new models designed to start the party wherever you go.

Comprising the XG300, XE300 and XE200, the latest additions each feature Sony's proprietary X-Balanced speaker unit and dual passive radiators, for deep bass levels and less distortion than in previous models.

The Sony SRS-XG300 is the largest of the bunch and features the brand's Mega Bass functionality. It also sports a Live Sound feature to better present live music recordings.

There's also ambient lighting on-board that synchronises with the beat of the music.

The XE300 and XE200 are designed to be best used vertically and feature Sony's line-shape diffuser. This distrubutes the sound wider and further.

All models come with IP67 water and dust proofing. While the XE duo have also been shock tested to ensure they can survive bumps and scrapes.

Battery life in the XG300 is claimed to last up to 25 hours between charges, the XE300 up to 24 hours, and the XE200 up to 16 hours. They each come with quick charging, giving 70 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of charge.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2022: Top portable speakers for every budget By Conor Allison · 7 June 2022

All speakers will be available from July 2022, with the Sony SRS-XG300 priced at £259 / €300, the XE300 at £169 / €200, and the XE200 at £139 / €150.

Writing by Rik Henderson.