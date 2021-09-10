(Pocket-lint) - Got your eyes (and ears) on a new soundbar setup? Sony has just announced its HT-A5000, a Dolby Atmos-sporting 'bar which, at £800/€900, sits below that critical four-figure price point. However, it won't be released until 2022.

But if you can wait it out, what can you expect? The A5000 features a 5.1.2 channel setup, meaning five speakers up front - centre, left/right, upfiring left/right - with a central subwoofer and two rear separates for full immersion.

There'll be extra appeal if you have a modern Sony TV, too, as the company's S-Force Pro Front Surround system synergises to use a full mixture of soundbar and TV speakers all in one - giving a more convincing 'from-the-panel' quality that's particularly good for voice placement and the like.

There's also some psycho-acoustic wizardry from the Sound Field Optimization and 360 Reality Audio systems, which use on-board microphones and processing technology to create additional virtual channels for an even more convincing immersion.

The A5000 is certainly future-proofed, with support for all the latest formats - including 8K HDR, 4K 120fps, and Dolby Vision passthrough - so whether you've got the latest gaming setup or want a 'bar for that 8K future, it'll have you covered.

All sounds very nice indeed, although that 2022 release date is perhaps perplexing - we would usually anticipate this soundbar to be announced at CES, taking place in January 2022, but perhaps it's the Japanese company's reaction to expectations of in-person shows going ahead in such a short time-frame.