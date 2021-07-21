(Pocket-lint) - With more and more enjoying cinematic experiences at home, soundbars are upping their game to deliver the kind of high-end goods that people want.

Sony's 2021 flagship, the HT-A7000, is one such soundbar: it's able to deliver 7.1.2 channels of output - that's five front speakers, including two upward firing overhead outputs; a built-in woofer for central bass; and two beam tweeters for enhanced surround - and decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based coded soundtracks.

All from the one 'bar. Unless, that is, you want to go all-in, for the HT-A7000 is modular in a sense: a separate subwoofer, the SA-SW5, can add true sub-bass (there's a smaller option, the SW-SW3); while the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers can also be added for true pinpoint surround.

The HT-A7000 has a bunch of ports to ensure passthrough for all that matters: HDMI eARC handles all the usual suspects, including Dolby Vision, 8K resolution, and 120fps high frame-rate (HFR) for 4K content.

Other high-end features are supported, thanks to built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Alexa voice control. There's no stone unturned when it comes to features.

The HT-A7000 will be released in September, priced £1,200/€1,300. The SA-RS3S rear speakers will add £450/€500 to that. And the SA-SW5 subwoofer will add £700/€800 - or go smaller, with the SW-SW3 costing £450/€500. Total package price: £2350/£2100//€2600/€2300.