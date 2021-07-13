(Pocket-lint) - Sony has revealed a Bluetooth speaker lamp that you will be able to buy later this summer. It's called the LSPX-S3 glass sound speaker.

Featuring a glass tweeter with three actuators, it can pump out sound in all directions. Sony said the tweeter can produce "clear and powerful high tones" throughout an entire room.

The LSPX-S3 packs a 46mm speaker unit and a candle-like LED that flickers and syncs with your music. It offers several lighting modes and brightness levels you can adjust, and you can play with the sound levels via the Sony Music Center app. It also features LDAC support for high-resolution audio. You can link two units for stereo playback to form a multi-room audio system, too.

Plus, the speaker has a built-in microphone for calls.

But perhaps the coolest part about the LSPX-S3 is that you can take it camping with you. It weighs around 1.1kg and has a USB-C rechargeable battery that lasts 8 hours on a single charge.

The LSPX-S3 will cost $350/£315/€350 when it goes on sale this August. It comes with a metal base and a fabric bottom.

Sony hasn't yet said when it will start shipping the speaker.

