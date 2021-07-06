Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony made a new pair of neck speakers - this time for remote workers

- Sony calls it the 'ultimate' WFH companion

(Pocket-lint) - Neck speakers are a weird category - one that Sony feels the need to compete in with devices like the SRS-WS1 from 2019, and now, the SRS-NB10. 

On 6 July 2021, Sony announced its latest neckband speaker, the SRS-NB10, which it is pitching as designed for remote workers. That's because it can use be used for voice and video calls, as it features two beamforming microphones and a built-in voice processing technology. It can connect to two Bluetooth-capable devices simultaneously, as well, for you to switch between them as needed. If you want to wear it during a workout, it's also IPX4-certified water-resistant.

Sony's neck speaker will cost $150 when it goes on sale later in 2021, offering up to 20 hours of audio playback. It'll be “optimised for your ears alone”, thanks to upward-angled drivers. As long as you aren't blasting ear-rupturing tunes, Sony said you “don’t need to worry about distracting colleagues, roommates or family".

Finally, the SRS-NB10 comes with USB-C charging, which Sony claimed nets you an additional hour of audio playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

The SRS-NB10 will be available in two colours - charcoal grey and white - when it goes on sale in September 2021. 

