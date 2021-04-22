(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced three wireless speakers in its X-Series range that are designed for party fun. For when we can all get together.

The series comprises the omnidirectional SRS-XP700, the slightly cheaper SRS-XP500 and the portable SRS-XG500.

Each of them feature Sony's proprietary X-Balanced speaker units, which sports a non-circular diaphragm that maximises the area of the speaker for more sound pressure and less distortion. They also each have the Mega Bass feature that enables even gruntier low frequencies for bassier tunes.

The Sony XP700 comes with three high-frequency tweeters on the front, one on the rear to ensure sound seems to come from all angles, while the XP500 has two front-facing tweeters. Both feature two woofers.

The Sony XG500 is a little different in that it is designed to be carried and is smaller than the others, it comes with two tweeters and two woofers.

All of the speakers have multicoloured LED lighting, are Bluetooth compatible and have karaoke modes (with microphone and guitar inputs). They support Party Connect so can be linked together or with other supported speakers (up to 100 in total).

The SRS-XP700 costs £449 / €500, the XP500 £319 / €369, and the XG500 is £379 / €429. They will all be available from June 2021.

