(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced two wireless speakers that will be released in February and provide "room-filling sound".

The Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 come with Sony's spatial sound technology so can create a virtual three-dimensional audio experience from the likes of 360 Reality Audio tracks. Immersive Audio Enhancement technology can also transform stereo tracks to sound as if they surround you in 3D.

The larger of the two, the RA5000, is also Hi-Res Audio certified and comes with three up-firing drivers built-in. That elevates the audio vertically, while three mid-sized drivers widen the horizontal soundscape.

Its speaker units comprise high-magnetism neodymium magnets and a mica reinforced cellular diaphragm. An included subwoofer provides the bass levels.

The RA3000 is a more compact, with a full range speaker and omni-diffuser to spread sound around a room. It also includes a dual passive radiator for bass response.

Both devices come with Sound Calibration tools that adjust the signature depending on their surroundings at the touch of a button. They also sport auto volume tech to set the right volume for each track without manual interaction.

Google Chromecast support is on board, while Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also supported via enabled smart devices. Both speakers can connect to your home Wi-Fi or can be streamed to via Bluetooth.

The Sony SRS-RA5000 will cost £500 in the UK, €599 in Central Europe. The RA300 will set you back £280 and €359 respectively.

Writing by Rik Henderson.