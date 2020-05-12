Dolby Atmos is more rapidly becoming a household audio standard, and we heartily approve.

The latest home entertainment kit to adopt it is the Sony HT-G700 a 3.1 soundbar and wireless subwoofer set that embraces both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a more immersive home cinema experience.

Sony has several soundbars in its line-up, including a couple announced earlier this year at CES, but this comes with a new, dedicated centre channel that potentially makes front-facing vocals and effects more distinct.

That, and the left and right channels, are also used in conjunction with Sony's proprietary Vertical Surround Engine to create the height effects for Dolby Atmos and extra surround wizardry provided by DTS:X.

It also comes with Sony's Immersive AE (Audio Enhancement) tech, so can upscale regular stereo tracks to virtual surround (up to 7.1.2). And, connections include HDMI eARC and Bluetooth.

The HT-G700 will be available in May, priced at £450 (€540).

squirrel_widget_239426

Also announced is the Sony HT-S20R, a more affordable soundbar, sub and rear speaker set that offers 400W in overall power and HDMI/Bluetooth connectivity.

It will also be available this May, priced at £250 (€300).

squirrel_widget_239438