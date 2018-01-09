Sony's new soundbars virtualise Dolby Atmos surround sound

Sony has announced new audio products at CES 2018.

We were really struck by the HT-Z9F and HT-X9000F, two soundbars that offer Dolby Atmos surround sound, though you'll still need overhead speakers to achieve true Atmos. The HT-X9000F is a 2.1 soundbar, while the HT-Z9F is a 3.1 soundbar. They feature Sony's "virtual surround engine," which Sony said replicates a wide Atmos sound.

The HT-Z9F is the more expensive model, costing $899 in the US. It has an unique "Vertical S" button that serves up virtual 3D sound. The HT-X9000F will cost $599 when both these arrive in spring 2018.

If you don't like the idea of virtual sound, Sony has introduced the SS-CSE Dolby Atmos speakers. You can put them on the wall or on the floor, and they work with most speakers. They project audio upward to replicate the sound of ceiling-mounted Atmos speakers in a cinema, as long as you have a compatible receiver like the STR-DH790.

Sony doesn't have pricing for these speakers, but it said they'll also be available in the spring 2018. Whichever soundbar you choose, you'll get an Atoms home theater-like solution.