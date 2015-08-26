Is this Sony SRS-LSR100 a wireless speaker or TV remote control?

Here's an oddity. Sony has released a device in Japan that looks like a wireless, portable speaker from one angle, but a remote control for a television from another.

And that's because the Sony SRS-LSR100 is actually both. It has a full TV remote control on the top that will change channels and adjust the volume, but a stereo speaker unit underneath, with two 2W drivers.

This is aimed at those who want to take the TV audio around the home with them, as it connects to the telly via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. And it sends back control codes so the user can turn up the volume or channel flick.

Alternatively, the speaker can be used in the same place as the TV, but because it can be placed closer to the person struggling to hear the main set's audio, it can be used by those who have slight hearing loss or if the family are too noisy in another part of the room.

There is even a headphone jack so one person can listen to the TV using the speaker unit without bothering anybody else.

The Sony device has 16 hours worth of claimed battery life and charges from flat to full in three hours. There is also an optical digital input so it can be hooked up to a different audio source.

The SRS-LSR100 is available from the Japanese Sony store for 19,800 yen (£106). There are currently no plans to bring it to the UK or US.