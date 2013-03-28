Sony BT80BW speaker plays nice with Android or iPhone, NFC and AirPlay offered

Sony has announced a pair of Bluetooth speakers that offer the ease of NFC pairing: the Sony CMT-BT80WB and CMT-BT60B.

The incorporation of NFC means you’ll be able to pair the new speakers with your NFC-equipped smartphone or tablet with a tap, rather than having to switch on discoverability, pair devices and all that faff.

Looking to ensure audio fidelity, the new Sony systems support the apt-X codec, as well as AAC music, promising to deliver great sound from the 40W speakers.

But these speakers aren’t just about a simple Bluetooth connection. Both also offer DAB and FM tuners, a USB input and charging port, as well as 3.5mm socket, so you’re covered regardless of your device.

The difference between the two models comes down to connectivity. The more enhanced model, the Sony CMT-BT80BW offers Wi-Fi, so it will support DLNA streaming over a network, as well as Apple AirPlay, making it an ideal music partner whether you have an iPhone 5 or a Sony Xperia Z.

Both models measure 481 x 202 x 86mm and come with a range of sound enhancement technologies, such as Bass Boost and DSEE, packed into a strangely angular design.

Sony now offer a range of speakers featuring NFC, with the new BT80WB joining the battery-powered BTX300 and 500 models launched in January.

There’s no word on pricing of the new speakers, but they’ll be available from May 2013.