  Sony XDR-S40DBP digital radio brings colour to your listening

Sony has announced the XDR-S40DBP portable digital radio. Hardly an easy to remember name, we know, but that potential £50 price tag should jog your memory.

The compact Sony unit is just 180 x 95 x 36mm in size and weighs only 445g, making it an extremely portable radio perfectly suited to listening in the park or at summer BBQs, when it eventually warms up.

You get a simple LCD to navigate through the wide choice of DAB stations, with a side-mounted wheel for volume. The option to switch between mains and battery also allows the radio to be used while plugged in at home, or taken along with your for an outing.

It can run for up to 13 hours on a set of standard AA batteries, which is especially impressive. Throw in a headphone jack and a sleep timer and you have a tasty little portable radio.

The XDR will be going on sale in April this year at a planned £50 price point. It will ship in red, white or black.