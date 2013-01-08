Sony X Series BTX500 and BTX300 portable Bluetooth speakers offer NFC connection

Sony has announced two portable Bluetooth speakers that offer the convenience of one-touch NFC pairing.

The SRS-XT500 and smaller BTX300 speakers incorporate the wireless technology, meaning you'll simply have to touch your smartphone such has the Sony Xperia Z or tablet to establish a connection and start playing your music.

READ: Sony Xperia Z pictures and hands-on

The compact speakers promise plenty of sound too, with the XT500 offering 40W and the XT300, 20W. They both offer a 2.1 channel arrangement, incorporating a range of technologies to make sure your music comes through loud and clear.

These portable speakers promise clarity thanks to magnetic fluid technology (purportedly developed by NASA originally) as well as using Sony's processing to improve compressed digital music.

Bluetooth 3.0 is offered, so if your device doesn't have NFC, like the iPhone 5, you'll still be able to use the Sony speakers to stream your music. You'll also be able to use them for handsfree calling.

The SRS-XT500 measures 384.8 x 152 x 64.3mm and will give six hours of playback from the internal battery.

The SRS-XT300 measures 341 x 115 x 58.5mm and will give you eight hours from the internal battery.

Both come with a carry case to keep them safe on your travels. Both Sony X Series speakers will be available in the UK from April 2013. No word on pricing just yet.