Sony HT-CT60 and HT-CT260 Soundbars help you break free

Sony has announced two new soundbar speakers for those who want cinema-like sound in their living room without the need to pack it with speakers.

The two new speakers will be available in September, Sony has confirmed to Pocket-lint, and be called the HT-CT60 and the HT-CT260.

The entry-level HT-CT60 will comprise of a 2.1 channel soundbar with 60W of power, a wired subwoofer and virtual surround sound support so you think you've got a bigger system than you actually have.

For those who want a little bit more, there is the HT-CT260. It's a 2.1 channel sound bar but with a much beefier 300W of power. It will come with a wireless subwoofer so you can annoy the neighbours and has Bluetooth so you can quickly connect it to other devices, such as your favourite tablet or phone.

It also differs from the HT-CT60 in that you'll get an LED display on the front of the speaker letting you know what's going on.

Based on the array of buttons featured on the typical looking Sony remote control, you'll be able to adapt and change the sound equaliser settings on the go according to what you are after - standard, movie, game, music, programme, stereo - as well as control the Bluetooth device you've connected.

Both soundbars feature a new hexagonal design, which Sony told is not only looked distinctive, but would enable customers to mount the soundbars at slightly different angles, so it can fire slightly up if mounted low on the wall.

Listening to the soundbars on a noisy showfloor, they both sounded rich and detailed, with plenty of volume on offer. Of course, we can't make a true assessment of the performance without a full review, but they're are certainly good looking.

No word as yet on pricing, Sony told us, as always, that retailers were free to set their own prices.