Sony CMT-V758BTiP dock for iPhone and iPad unveiled

Sony has pulled the covers off a new all-in-one music system, offering docking for the iPad, iPhone and iPod devices. The catchily named CMT-V758BTiP is the latest in a line of Sony docks for Apple devices.

The iOS device fits into the front of the speakers, giving you access to any music you have stored on your Apple product. If you want room to move, you can connect any Bluetooth-enabled device to the speaker system, which also includes a CD player.

Radio enthusiasts will be able to listen to an episode of The Archers, catch the footie results or hear the latest club anthems via the inbuilt DAB and DAB+ digital radio.

The actual speakers come in a choice of red or black and we must admit they look quite slick, though an iPhone and iPod looks pretty dwarfed when docked.

Sony is promising high-quality sound from the Magnetic Fluid speakers, with an LED indicator to let you know what music source is playing. The idea behind Magnetic Fluid, which makes an appearance in a number of Sony's 2012 speaker systems, is that the speakers are damperless, creating a more efficient, thinner, speaker less prone to distortion.

The Sony CMT-V758BTiP Hi-Fi system (to give it its full name) will be available in the UK from June 2012.

What do you think to Sony's music speaker system? Let us know your thoughts.