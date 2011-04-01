Sony DAB duo officially unveiled

Sony has introduced its first two DAB+ radios, which is all well and good if you live somewhere that has adopted the new standard (somewhere that isn't the UK perhaps).

The good news is that the two devices - the XDR-S16DBP portable radio and the XDRC706DBP clock radio - both come equipped with standard DAB compatibility, as well as our trusty old friend FM.

The wooden packed XDR-S16DBP goes for a retro feel, although there's nowt too retro about a 16x2 character LCD display. It also has stereo sound from the 0.8W+0.8W stereo speakers, and 10 preset stations (for DAB and for FM) for you to save your favourites.

The bedside aimed XDR-C706DBP also has 10 preset channels for each band, and has 4 alarm functions so you've really no excuse for being late to work again (unless there's the wrong type of leaves on the line again).

The new XDR-S16DBP DAB/DAB+/FM portable digital radio and XDR-C706DBP DAB/DAB+/FM digital clock radio by Sony are available now, priced at £80 and £60 respectively.

If you're unfamiliar with the DAB+ standard, allow us to fill you in....

The World DMB (Digital Multimedia Broadcasting) organisation announced in 2007 that a new radio standard - DAB+ - would be introduced. DAB+ offers better sound quality than the DAB standard we currently have in the UK.

At present though, there are no plans to bring the standard here. Communications MP Ed Vaizey's digital radio action plan last summer made no commitment to the broadcast platform.

Dual digital band devices like these two from Sony are becoming pretty common now - they may not be fully functional now, but they are future proof.