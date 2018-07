Announced just seconds ago, we were given early access to the new Sonos CR200 touchscreen remote for a hands on play.

The new touchscreen remote is very much like an iPod touch, however with a better battery life and somewhat thicker casing and body.

The CR200 has a full-colour 3.5-inch VGA display with adjustable backlighting. That doubles as a capacitive touchscreen, but there are also three hard buttons to mute, turn the volume up and down, and change zones.