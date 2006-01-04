Sonos expands music system to include your home kit

Sonos, the developer of wireless multi-room music systems for the digital home, today introduced a new ZonePlayer to complement the Sonos Digital Music System suite of products.

The Sonos ZonePlayer ZP80 allows music lovers to play all their digital music, all over their house, on all of their current audio equipment such as home cinema systems and computer speakers.

By connecting a ZP80 to any amplified audio device via the analog or digital outputs, that device instantly and seamlessly becomes part of a wireless, multi-room digital music system.

“We created the ZP80 because many of the rooms where consumers want to listen to digital music already have an amplifier”, said John MacFarlane, chief executive officer, Sonos, Inc. “Our goal is to provide digital music lovers with a range of products for building a wireless digital music system throughout their homes”.

The system supports compressed MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), Ogg Vorbis, Audible .AA (format 4), Apple Lossless, FLAC (lossless) music files, as well as uncompressed WAV and AIFF files. Native support for 44.1kHz sample rates. Additional support for 48kHz, 32kHz, 24KHz, 22kHz, 16KHz, 11KHz, and 8KHz sample rates. Firmware upgradeable to support future audio formats. Apple “Fairplay” and Microsoft “Plays-for-sure” DRM-encrypted and WMA Lossless formats not able to be supported.

As with the Sonos ZonePlayer ZP100, the ZP80 includes auto-sensing line-in connectors that can digitally encode any line-in source. This provides Sonos users with the ability to connect an external audio source, such as an Apple iPod, a CD player or satellite radio, to the Sonos Digital Music System and to listen to that source throughout their home.

The Sonos ZonePlayer ZP80 will ship in Spring 2006. The ZP80 will cost £269.