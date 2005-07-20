Sonos adds Mac support and Power Scrolling to its digital music system
Sonos has announced that it will provided users of the Sonos Digital Music System with a new software feature upgrade that includes a desktop controller for the Mac, as well as support for podcasting and Windows Media Internet radio stations.
The company also introduced a new concept called "Power Scrolling" that allows a user to scroll through their music library by letter, increased the library index to 40,000 tracks and increased the pre-packaged Internet radio library to more than 100 stations.
The new features, which have been released to Sonos customers, represent the second software feature upgrade in two months from the company.
