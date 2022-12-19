Sonos will reportedly release its next speakers with Wi-Fi 6 and even Wi-Fi 6E support. That could include the much-rumoured Sonos Optimo 2.

A device called "S39" has been listed on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, which means its wireless transmission technologies have been approved for use in the United States.

It reveals that, what is thought to be the first in the new Optimo line-up, will be compatible with the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands required for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The device will also have Bluetooth support - something that's not appeared on many Sonos speakers before, save for the portable Sonos Move and Roam.

A second Sonos product has also been approved, albeit via the Canadian regulatory body instead. Dubbed S41 for now, it's thought that it too will come with Wi-Fi 6 support as the company moves forward with its technologies.

It's not yet known whether this is also in the prospective Optimo line or whether it (or the S39) is actually a replacement for an existing model (such as the Sonos One). Either way, the fact that they have both been certified already, we could find out more in the coming weeks.

2023 could be an exciting year for Sonos, that's for sure.