(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Ikea have had a productive partnership for a few years now, with several speaker collaborations in that time.

That includes bookshelf speakers and table lamps with audio properties, under the Symfonisk umbrella. Now there's a new device in the line up that can provide a room with light and Sonos-enabled wireless audio - the Ikea Symfonisk floor lamp speaker.

Arriving in January 2023, the lamp looks stylish, yet can double as your home's main music source. Alternatively, it can be used as a rear speaker in a home cinema setup.

"We have learnt a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound. We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood," said Ikea's range design leader, Stjepan Begic.

"The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp."

From the box, the Symfonisk floor lamp comes with a bamboo shade, but can be customised with other compatible shades from the range. It can also be linked to other Symfonisk and Sonos speakers for multiroom audio and works with both the Sonos and Dirigera Ikea smart home apps.

It will be available across all Ikea territories from next month, with pricing yet to be revealed.

