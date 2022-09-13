Sonos Sub Mini is all about the bass at a cheaper price

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has announced the long-rumoured Sub Mini - a smaller subwoofer to sit beneath the original Sonos Sub in the company's portfolio.

The Sonos Sub Mini brings a different design compared to the Sonos Sub, with a cylindrical shape instead of a square, though it retains a cut out section in the centre, which is designed to move air to maximise the bass.

There are dual force-canceling custom woofers on aboard, along with advanced processing to enhance acoustics, and while not as powerful as the original Sonos Sub, the Sub Mini still promises frequency response down to 25Hz.

There is Trueplay tuning on board to automatically optimise the bass based on your room, and the volume will automatically adjust with your paired speaker or soundbar too. It's also possible to use the Sonos app to adjust the EQ though and there's 5Ghz Wi-Fi connection.

The Sonos Sub Mini is designed for "small or medium-sized rooms" and it is recommended you pair it with the Sonos Ray or Sonos Beam soundbars, or Sonos' smaller speakers, like the Sonos One, One SL and Symfonisk speakers.

The Sonos Sub Mini is available in White or Black colour options, like the Sonos Sub, though you can't pair more than one Sonos Sub Mini together, as you can with the Sonos Sub.

It will be available from 6 October and it will cost £429 in the UK, $429 in the US and €499 in Europe. By comparison, the Sonos Sub costs £749 in the UK, $749 in the US and €799 in Europe so the Sub Mini is quite a bit cheaper.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.