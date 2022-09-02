This is everything we have heard so far about the next Sonos speakers, reported to be called the Era 300 and Era 100.

Sonos has been the subject of plenty of rumours of late, with seemingly a couple of products in the pipeline. Sonos headphones have been speculated for years now, and there's some chatter about a couple of new speakers too.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Sonos headphones in our separate feature. Here though, we're looking at the next Sonos speakers. This is everything we have heard so far about what are now rumoured to be called the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers.

What will the next Sonos speaker(s) be called?

Sonos Era 100

Sonos Era 300

Rumours surrounding the next Sonos speaker began back in August 2022 and referred to it as Optimo 2. It was said that was a codename, suggesting it could be an internal name and the speaker would in fact be marketed as something different when it arrives. Rumours also mentioned Optimo 1 and Optimo SL speakers too, adding to the idea the Optimo 2 could be part of a new range of speakers from the company, like the Sonos Play speakers were before the Play name was dropped in favour of Sonos One and Sonos Five.

A couple of more recent reports then revealed the Optimo 2 would be called Sonos Era 300, while Optimo 1 is thought to be a smaller speaker called Era 100. So far, there have been no other rumours surrounding the Optimo SL speaker, though if the Era 300 and Era 100 rumours are accurate, the Optimo SL is likely to be a version of the Era 300 or Era 100, or one of each, without smart functionality, like the Sonos One SL is to the Sonos One.

March 2023

$450/$250

Sonos committed to two product launches a year a while back and it usually makes announcements between March and May, followed by September every year, give or take a few weeks. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence previously hinted in the past that Sonos will introduce four new product categories in 2023 though so all eyes are on the company.

With Sonos having launched the Ray soundbar in May 2022, along with new colours of the Sonos Roam and Sonos Voice Control, and the Sub Mini launched before the end of 2022, it wasn't surprising the rumoured new flagship speaker wasn't revealed in 2022.

We originally put our money on early 2023 - possibly May 2023 or earlier - for the next Sonos speaker, but a recent report has since claimed we could see the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 appear as early as late March 2023.

When rumours first appeared - Optimo 2, or the Sonos Era 300 as it is now being referred to, was claimed to be positioned as the "best-sounding speaker that Sonos has ever produced". This led many to assume it would replace the Sonos Five, or sit above it, which would have meant it would likely cost upwards of £500 in the UK and $500 in the US. A report on The Verge more recently claimed the Era 300 would sit alongside the Sonos Five however and would cost $450, while the Sonos Era 100 is said to be a Sonos One replacement and cost $250.

The Verge

Sonos Era 300 / Era 100 speaker design

Dual-angled shell (Era 300)

Cylindrical shape (Era 100)

Black and White colours

There's quite a bit about the design of the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers thanks to multiple leaks from The Verge. The site originally published a work-in-progress image of the Era 300 and offered some detail on what to expect, and more recently, it has revealed what it claims to be press images of both the Era 300 and Era 100.

The Sonos Era 300 speaker is said to have a "funky, dual-angled shell", which marks quite a big departure from the company's traditional offering. The images also show where the Sonos tag would be - which is where it sits on the Sonos Five. The original images didn't show controls, though the more recent images published show controls on the top - as is typical for Sonos speakers - with a new indented bar. This bar is also shown on top of the simpler and cylindrical Era 100 in images, suggesting it will offer some form of control, though it is not currently clear what.

Sonos (via The Verge)

We'd expect to see white and black colour options of the two speakers, as is standard for Sonos products, with the only exception being the Sonos Roam and the Sonos One, the latter of which came in limited edition colours at one point.

A polycarbonate shell for both is also likely, as this has been the main material of choice for most of Sonos' most recent speakers, including the Sonos Ray, Beam 2 and Arc soundbars, as well as the now older Sonos Five. The Verge has said Sonos will market the speakers as sustainable with environmentally-friendly materials. The two speakers are also said to have a physical microphone switch at the back.

Sonos Era 300 / Era 100 speaker hardware

Twice RAM of Sonos Five (Era 300)

USB-C line in

Dolby Atmos audio (Era 300)

Built-in mics

As mentioned, it's rumoured the Sonos Era 300 speaker will be the company's best sounding speaker to date. That's a pretty big claim to meet given the Sonos Five is excellent.

According to The Verge, the Era 300 speaker will have "an arsenal of drivers, including several that fire in different directions from beneath the shell between the front speaker grille and backplate". The report also claimed one of the drivers appeared to be upwards firing, allowing for Dolby Atmos audio and Spatial Audio.

Exactly what the internal sound architecture will offer remains to be seen for now though as The Verge has only delivered feature details and images rather than detail what is inside.

It's been said the Era 300 speaker will have twice the RAM of the Sonos Five though, and eight times more flash memory than any previous Sonos speaker, opening it up for plenty of future software updates. Other hardware features are said to include a USB-C line in port - the Sonos Five offers a 3.5mm line-in - and built-in microphones are also reported.

Sonos (via The Verge)

It's also been reported that the Era 300 could offer Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E support, as well as Bluetooth and voice control is also said to be on board, though it is not clear if it will support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, like the Sonos One.

Less has been detailed about the Era 100, though The Verge has claimed the speaker will be a direct replacement for the Sonos One. It too is said to support Bluetooth and USB-C, but not spatial audio nor Dolby Atmos. It isn't thought to have upfiring drivers, unlike the Era 300 though it is claimed Sonos has added a second tweeter to the speaker for true stereo sound. The mid-woofer is "enlarged" too, it's reported.

Sonos Era 300 / Era 100 speaker features

Trueplay, Adjustable EQ

Compatibility with over 100 music streaming services

Apple AirPlay 2

Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant?

Bluetooth

The Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers will no doubt offer all the features we have come to expect from Sonos devices. These include Trueplay tuning, the ability to adjust EQ settings, Apple AirPlay 2, compatibility with over 100 music services and the ability to group Sonos speakers together seamlessly, or use each speaker independently.

As the Era 300 speaker is rumoured to have built-in mics and support Sonos Voice Control based on the rumours, we would also expect to see support for Amazon Alexa. In the past, Google Assistant has been offered alongside Alexa and Sonos' own offering, though given the current legal issues between Sonos and Google, it's possible Google Assistant won't be on board. If the Era 100 is a direct replacement for the Sonos One, it is likely it too will offer voice control of some description, though again, that might not include Google Assistant.

Reports have said the Era 300 and Era 100 speakers will offer automatic tuning and sound optimisation, which we would expect would work in a similar way to automatic Trueplay tuning on the Sonos Roam, though that's not clear yet.

Other features mentioned in rumours are not only music playback over Wi-Fi, like the rest of the Sonos portfolio, but Bluetooth audio too. At the moment, the only Sonos speakers that offer music playback via Bluetooth are the portable options - Move and Roam - so this would be quite a big feature for the company to introduce into a non-portable speaker.

You can read our Sonos tips and tricks feature to get the low down on all the other features we would expect to see appear on the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speaker rumours: What's happened so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers.

20 February 2023: Sonos Era 300 and 100 press images, details and pricing leak

The Verge detailed a huge number of details relating to the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers.

7 February 2023: Forget Sonos Optimo, the Era 300 and 100 speakers just leaked

According to The Verge, the rumoured Sonos Optimo will in fact be called the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 and the site listed a bunch of features.

19 December 2022: Sonos Optimo 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, according to FCC filing

A device called "S39" was listed on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, with Wi-Fi 6 and even Wi-Fi 6E support. It's also said to have Bluetooth support.

25 August 2022: Sonos reportedly working on multi-directional speaker with Dolby Atmos

The Verge published an exclusive report detailing what we can expect from the next Sonos flagship speaker, codenamed Optimo 2.