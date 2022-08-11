Sonos Sub Mini appears to have been delayed

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos announced its third quarter earnings on 10 August 2022 and at the same time, it confirmed that it has pushed back a product launch, which is thought to be the Sub Mini.

The Sub Mini appeared on the FCC back in June 2022 and typically, based on Sonos' normal release cycle, this would have meant a release pretty soon. Sonos has often launched new products around the time of the IFA trade show, which takes place in early September, so that's when we would have originally expected it to appear.

Instead, it looks like we could be waiting a few more months, though it could still be before the end of 2022.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in the earnings call: "We always consider the kind of product that it is, and the timing".

He added: "We remain committed to two new product launches each year."

While the company didn't confirm which product it was pushing back, spokesperson Erin Pategas confirmed to The Verge: "I can confirm we decided to push an anticipated product launch from Q4 '22 into Q1 '23."

That would suggest the product in question would arrive sometime between October and December. A cheaper Sonos Sub would definitely be welcomed by many given the current Sonos Sub is a pretty pricey addition at £749/$749. Nothing is confirmed as yet though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.