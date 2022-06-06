How to setup and use Sonos Voice Control on your speakers

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos announced its own voice assistant in May 2022 called Sonos Voice Control. The voice assistant is designed to offer users another easy way to control their Sonos speakers, rather than just the Sonos app and it offers specific functions too.

While the Sonos Voice Control assitant won't be able to turn off your smart lights or turn up your smart thermostat, it will be able to do things like group your Sonos speakers together.

You can read eveything you need to know about Sonos Voice Control in our separate feature, including where it is available, what speakers it works on, and some examples of what you can ask, but here we are focusing on how to setup Sonos Voice Control and how you use it on your Sonos speakers.

Setting up Sonos Voice Control is super easy. Follow the steps below to set Sonos Voice Control up on your compatible Sonos speakers. You'll need to have at least one speaker with a built-in microphone, such as the Sonos One or Sonos Roam.

It's also worth noting that Sonos Voice Control is only available officially in the US at the moment, though UK accounts should still have access - it just might not be flawless as it is currently focused on US English.

Open the Sonos app Tap on the Settings tab Tap on Add a Voice Assistant at the top Alternatively, tap on 'Services & Voice' and select 'Add a Voice Assistant' Choose Sonos Voice Control from the options Tap on 'Get Started' Accept the term of use and tap on continue Choose the speaker you want to add Sonos Voice Control to Update your speaker if required Tap on 'Continue' Try it out, or skip Tap on 'Done' or tap 'Add to another room' to add to more compatible Sonos speakers

The Sonos Voice Control processes everything locally on the speaker itself so privacy is paramount.

Once you have added Sonos Voice Control to your smart Sonos speakers, all you have to do is say "Hey Sonos", followed by your request. The speaker will make a noise to acknowledge it has heard you. You can also follow up similar requests quickly afterwards without having to say "Hey Sonos" again.

It's also worth remembering that Sonos Voice Control can control other speakers in your Sonos System through a smart speaker. For example, you could ask Sonos Voice Control on your Sonos One in the kitchen to play George Ezra on your Sonos Five in your living room. Keep in mind that while you can use Sonos Voice Control alongside Amazon Alexa, you can't use it alongside Google Assistant.

Here are a few things you can do with Sonos Voice Control:

Hey Sonos, what's playing?

Hey Sonos, volume up

Hey Sonos, volume down

Hey Sonos, volume up in the bedroom

Hey Sonos, group living room and bedroom

Hey Sonos, turn on Speech Enhancement in the TV room

Hey Sonos, what's my battery level

Hey Sonos, play Cocktail Hour on the Move

Hey Sonos, play something I like

Hey Sonos, play Apple Music 1 radio

Hey Sonos, skip

Hey Sonos, louder…louder

Hey Sonos, fast forward

Hey Sonos, play a little quieter

Hey Sonos, play here instead

Hey Sonos, turn the TV on

Hey Sonos, volume up in the bedroom only

Hey Sonos, play Ed Sheeran very quietly

Hey Sonos, stop playing in the kitchen and start playing in the living room instead

Hey Sonos, what can you do?

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.